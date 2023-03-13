Tabatabaei re-elected president of Iran karate federation

TEHRAN – Hassan Tabatabaei was re-elected unopposed as president of Iran karate federation for a four-year term till 2027.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran on Monday, he was elected as president by securing 43 votes out of 44 votes cast.

Iran has won just one medal in the sport in Olympics.

Sajad Ganjzadeh claimed a gold medal in the men's kumite +75 kg in the 2020 Olympic Games.