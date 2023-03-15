Iran looking for third title at AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

TEHRAN – Iran will start the 2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup with a match against Malaysia on Thursday. Team Melli are going to win the competition for the third time.

Iran have won the title in 2013 and 2017 editions, while Japan claimed the title three times.

Iran are in Group B along with the UAE, Malaysia and Uzbekistan.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Uzbekistan and the UAE on March 18 and 20, respectively.

The tournament will take place in Pattaya, Thailand. The championship also acts as the qualification tournament for Asian teams to the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

The finalists will qualify for the World Cup including the United Arab Emirates who qualified automatically as host. If the United Arab Emirates reach the final, then the third-place team will qualify.