A woman in a rural area in the northern Golestan province is spreading carpets on a wall after being washed before Noruz, the new year holidays, that starts on March 21.

This is done by what is called “Khaneh Tekani”, literally meaning “Shaking the house” in which people wash the carpets, mop the floor, and clean the walls, furniture, and everything else.

IRNA / Raheleh Hesari