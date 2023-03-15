Tehran hosts crafts exhibit dedicated to self-sacrifice culture

TEHRAN – A handicraft exhibition aimed to spotlight self-sacrifice and martyrdom culture opened its doors to the public at Tehran’s Reza Abbasi Museum on Monday.

Over 50 objects including woodworks, Ghahve-Khaneh paintings ( a folk-narrative style of painting mostly seen in coffee houses), processional standards, and engraved metalworks have been put on show at the event, a local official said.

This exhibition is the intangible heritage of sacrifice and martyrdom, which is derived from the Day of Ashura, and introduces the view of artisans in this field, Parvaneh Heydari said.

Named after one of the greatest artists of the Safavid era, Reza Abbasi Museum embraces several permanent exhibition halls, each dedicated to an epoch of Iranian arts and history.

The museum’s treasure trove contains artifacts made of baked clay, metal, and stone from prehistoric times to pottery and metal objects, textile and lacquer paintings, manuscripts, and jewelry belonging to the Islamic period. The displays are set according to the time interval from the 7th millennium BC to the early 20th century.

AFM