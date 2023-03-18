Average daily gasoline consumption rises 20%

TEHRAN - Average daily gasoline consumption in Iran has reached 105 million liters in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20) which is 20 percent more than the figure for the previous year, according to the head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC).

“On average, we have had a 20 percent growth in gasoline consumption compared to last year. Now consumption and production are almost equal; Since the beginning of the current year, an average of 105 million liters of gasoline has been consumed daily,” Jalil Salari said in a televised interview.

According to Salari, gasoline production in the country has increased by 10,000 liters from 105,000 liters to 115,000 liters, however, if the consumption is not managed the country would soon face an imbalance between supply and demand.

The official noted that the surplus gasoline production is currently stored to be used in critical situations and peak demand periods.

Mentioning the significant consumption hike during the New Iranian Year (Nowruz) holidays, he said: “Despite the fact that we have had records of 120 to 130 million liters in daily gasoline consumption during the holiday season, there have not been any issues regarding supply.”

Salari further mentioned a special consumption management program prepared for the Nowruz holidays, saying that the program will be implemented from March 21 until April 9.

He further stated that enough petroleum products are stored in 84 storage tanks across the country, and fuel supply is done through 14,000 kilometers of pipelines.

Touching upon the issues regarding the gasoline export and import in the current year, the NIORDC head said: “In the current year, we did not import gasoline, rather, we swapped the product.”

“Considering the current trend of car production in the country, more than one million vehicles are added to the transportation cycle every year, so we will need a billion liters of fuel annually,” he added.

