Tehran, Moscow plan to implement visa-free tours this year: Russian minister

TEHRAN - Russia and Iran plan to implement a visa-free tourist travel agreement between the two countries in 2023, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov has said.

"We plan to shift toward implementing the agreement for visa-free group tourism. The list of tour operators intending to organize such groups among Russians [accommodating up to 50 persons for a tour length of up to 15 days - TASS] has already been approved," Reshetnikov said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the MITT exhibition, Russia’s premier B2B travel and tourism trade show, TASS reported.

"This document has already been passed on to [our] colleagues in Iran. We are now waiting for a similar [list] from you so as to let the tourist exchange process get underway," Reshetnikov said, addressing his Iranian counterparts.

Home to countless attractions, including 26 UNESCO World Heritage sites, Iran seeks to draw the attention of potential Russian travelers, as many domestic experts believe the majority of whom are unfamiliar with Iran’s tourism market.

Last year, an Iranian travel expert said many Russian tourists were eager to travel to Iran, an Iranian travel expert said on Monday, recounting his Russian counterparts. “Many [potential] Russian travelers are motivated to visit novel and lesser-known destinations such as Iran that could be a safe and attractive destination,” said Mostafa Sarvari, who presided over the tourism marketing and advertising office of the Iranian Tour Operators Association.

The Head of the Iranian Tour Operators Association Ebrahim Pourfaraj believes the majority of potential Russian travelers are unaware of the vast tourist attractions that exist in every corner of Iran. “The fact is that Iran’s political and economic relations with Russia are considered good, but this has nothing to do with attracting tourists because it is directly connected with the Russian people. It is the Russian people who must choose Iran as their destination.”

