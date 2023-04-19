Iran ambassador meets Russian envoy

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met in Moscow with Mikhail Bogdanov, the Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East.

In this meeting, the latest planning for holding a quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers on the Syrian issue was discussed, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said in a statement.

The two sides emphasized the importance of this initiative in strengthening the stability and security of the region and continued efforts to bring the opinions of different parties closer together, the statement added.

Earlier this month, deputy Foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey held a meeting in Moscow to discuss the next meeting of the foreign ministers. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered the opening speech of the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Moscow talks will serve as a prelude to the upcoming meeting between the foreign ministers of the four countries, according to the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Ali Asghar Khaji, the Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor for special political affairs, who had traveled to Moscow at the head of a delegation to attend the four-way meeting, met separately with the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey.

Khaji also met with Bogdanov. They held talks over the latest developments in Syria and the broader region.

Each of the participating countries expressed their positions and views clearly and explicitly in this meeting, and the parties agreed to continue their consultations. According to the agreement of the four countries, this meeting is scheduled to be held in the coming weeks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced this month that the date and place of the quadrilateral meeting is being agreed on.

He also emphasized that there should be no preconditions for this meeting.

