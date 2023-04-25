Get enchanted by Isfahan’s cultural delights

A landmark cultural event is currently underway in Isfahan to pay a warm tribute to the ancient Iranian city widely known as the “half of the world”.

This week-long celebration gives a chance to explore and immerse yourself in a city that is truly one of a kind. If you are a lover of history, architecture, and arts, then it is an event that you simply cannot miss.

For avid sightseers and cultural heritage admirers, the event offers an opportunity to talk to many artisans who work here, underpinning its reputation as a living museum of traditional culture.

During the excursion, you may be struck by the intricate detail and breathtaking beauty of the tilework, frescos, and mosaics that adorn Isfahan’s many buildings. These are not just decorative elements but are also a testament to the city’s long history and cultural significance.

In addition to the cultural offerings of the festival, you may have a chance to experience local dishes such as Biryani, Kaleh-Joosh, Khoresh-e Mast, which are a blend of different culinary cultures.

“Long Live Isfahan” has been adopted as the motto of the cultural week, which is observed from April 23 to 29, according to Sayyed Mohammad Sajjadzadeh who is the secretary of the annual event.

The weeklong celebrations embrace some 200 programs that touch upon Isfahan’s hospitable people, identity, literature, culture, arts, poetry readings, arts, cuisine, architecture, music, handicrafts, and traditional sports, Sajjadzadeh said earlier this month.

Isfahan has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half of the world”, suggesting that seeing it is equivalent to seeing half of the world. Experts believe that the profusion of tree-lined boulevards, Persian gardens, and important Islamic buildings give Isfahan a visual appeal that is unmatched by any other Iranian city.

AFM