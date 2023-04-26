Kazakh PM in Tehran for economic talks

TEHRAN – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in the Iranian capital on Wednesday and with Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber to discuss the strengthening of economic cooperation.

In a joint meeting with the visiting Kazakh prime minister, Mokhber said economic cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan is not at the political level of cooperation that the two countries currently enjoy.

“In agreement with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, it was decided to raise the level of relations to 3 billion dollars,” Mokhber said, according to IRNA.

He added, “In two meetings with the presence of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and the accompanying delegation, good decisions were made and it was decided to quickly develop a temporary road map between Iran and Kazakhstan.”

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan thanked Iran for inviting him to visit Tehran. “Now the long negotiations ended with good agreements, the details of which were fully explained by the First Vice-president of Iran.”

He noted, “Iran and Kazakhstan have good neighborly and friendly relations. Constructive political dialogues have been established between the two countries and economic and cultural relations are developing.”