Paykan beaten by at King Whale at 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s Paykan were defeated by King Whale of Chinese Taipei 3-1 (25-14, 25-10, 19-25, 25-18) in the 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Friday.

Paykan had lost to Vietnamese team Sport Center 1 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-10) in their first match on Tuesday.

Paykan will meet Japanese Hisamitsu Springs on Saturday in Pool A.

The 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship is the 23rd edition of the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, an annual international women's volleyball club tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

The tournament takes place in Vĩnh Phúc, Vietnam, from April 25 to May 2.

The winners of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.