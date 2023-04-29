Kordestan’s tourist villages need to preserve indigenous architecture, official says

TEHRAN – It is imperative to preserve the indigenous architecture and texture of tourist villages of the western province of Kordestan, the provincial tourism chief has said.

In tourism villages across the province, the architecture and symbols of the region should be preserved to maintain their originality and texture, Mansour Mehrzad explained on Friday.

A focus on the architectural and traditional textures of these areas, as well as the customs and organic products offered to tourists, will lead to the development of the tourism industry in the villages, the official added.

Along with indigenous architecture, handicraft markets in these villages can also attract and sustain tourists, he noted.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuq period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

