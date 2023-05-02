Iran to partake at 2023 Water Polo World Cup Division 2

TEHRAN – Iran will participate at the 2023 Men's Water Polo World Cup, Division 2.

Team Melli are in Group B along with Romania, Kazakhstan and New Zealand.

Group A consists of China, Germany, Malta and South Africa.

Iran will start the campaign on Friday with a match against Romania.

The Persians are scheduled to play New Zealand and Kazakhstan on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The tournament will take place in Berlin, Germany from May 5 to 7.

“The competition is a good chance for us to prepare for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. I think to play the world’s great teams is an excellent chance to test ourselves for the future,” Iran head coach Danial Khakban said.