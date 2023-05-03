Iran to send 10 lifters to 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships
May 3, 2023 - 17:29
TEHRAN – A total of 10 men lifters will represent Iran at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.
The Asian Weightlifting Championships will take place in Jinju, Republic of Korea from May 5 to 13.
Hossein Soltani (81kg), Kianoush Rostami and Mostafa Javadi (89kg), Ayoub Mousavi (96kg), Sohrab Moradi and Reza Dehdar (102kg), Mehdi Karami and Amir Azizi (109kg) and Ayat Sharifi and Alireza Yousefi (+109kg) will represent Iran in the competition.
The continental championship will be the second qualifying event for the Paris Olympic Games after the World Weightlifting Championships 2022.
Leave a Comment