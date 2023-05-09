Iran’s Soltani bags gold at 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships
May 9, 2023 - 14:56
TEHRAN – Hossein Soltani of Iran claimed a gold medal in the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships on Tuesday.
He lifted 154kg in the snatch and 184kg in the clean and jerk and finished in first place with a total of 338kg in the men's 81kg class.
Chuang Sheng-Min from Chinese Taipei seized the silver with 154-180-334 and Korean Park Hyeongo won the bronze by lifting 143-181-324.
The 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships take place in Jinju, Republic of Korea from May 5 to 13.
The continental championship is the second qualifying event for the Paris Olympic Games after the World Weightlifting Championships 2022.
