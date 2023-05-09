Jameh Mosque of Urmia undergoes landscaping project

TEHRAN – The historical Jameh Mosque of Urmia has undergone a landscaping project in the course of an extensive restoration work that commenced in 2014.

“Landscaping of the ancient mosque is underway at a fast pace,” West Azarbaijan province’s tourism chief said on Monday.

Jameh Mosque of Urmia is one of the significant historical monuments of the province, whose restoration and restoration work started a few years ago and is still ongoing, the official said.

So far, the restoration work has included damaged decorations of the walls, dome, facade, interior spaces, the rooftop as well as a foundation reinforcement.

It was built in the Seljuk era, and the famous altar that is located in this section is attributed to the Ilkhanate era. The stucco on the altar is one of the highlights of this building. Chehelsotun Hall, literally meaning a hall with forty columns, is newer than the sanctuary and is connected to it.

The materials used in different parts vary, too. The main materials of the sanctuary and Chehelsotun Hall are bricks mostly seen in the upper parts. There are chambers located around the yard of the Jame Mosque of Urmia that, according to the tablets over there, belong to 1184 AH, the early years of the Zand era.

Traditionally, mosques and bazaars have long been two important social centers of Iran. Tourists usually visit these places during their trips to Iran for a better understanding of the social aspects and lifestyles of people in each region.

By the advent of Islam, a lot of mosques replaced fire temples. It is said that it was the same for the Jameh Mosque of Urmia. The construction of the building began in the seventh century AH because the pictorial decorations of this mosque, such as stucco, columns, and vaults, match the architectural style of the Seljuk era.

The altar is estimated to be built in 676 AH. During different eras, much damage has been inflicted on the body of the building.

Many repairs have been conducted, too. But their dates are not known. Even though the date of the restoration of this building is not known, this mosque has certainly been repaired and restored along with other old parts of the city, the bazaar in particular.

The terms “Jameh Mosque”, “Masjed-e Jameh” and “Friday Mosque” are used in Iran for a grand communal mosque where mandatory Friday prayers are performed: the phrase is used in other Muslim countries but only in Iran does it designate this purpose.

