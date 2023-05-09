Hakim called OIC, Arab League to condemn Israeli attack on Gaza

Leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement Seyed Ammar al-Hakim in a message condemning the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza, said: the Israeli occupation's insistence on arbitrary behavior and the continuation of its heinous crimes against the Palestinian nation, the latest of which was the attack on Gaza on the eve of the Palestinian Nakba Day.

He called that the Arab and Islamic worlds to demand the cease of these crimes so that the desecration of Palestinian lives ends.



While condemning these attacks, he asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) and the Arab League(AL) to call the United Nations and the Security Council to take serious steps against the Zionist regime through diplomacy and provide the necessary support to the oppressed Palestinian nation.