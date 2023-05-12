Assassination of Palestinians sign of Israeli regime despair: official

TEHRAN- The secretary general of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening characterized the Israeli assassination of Palestinians as an indication of the occupation regime’s desperation.

In a statement on Thursday, Ali Akbar Velayati firmly condemned the recent Zionist government terrorist strikes that claimed the lives of more than a dozen Palestinians, including three commanders of the Islamic Jihad group as well as women and children in the Gaza Strip.

He said that the Zionist regime’s brutality has once more come to light and that its arrogant officials have turned to the systematic murder of Palestinians as a means of getting rid of internal issues that have afflicted all of the regime’s political, security, social, and economic facets.

Assassinating Palestinian militants, according to Velayati, does not reflect power, but rather the Tel Aviv regime’s loss and desperation.

He stressed that spilling any blood of Palestinian people and fighters will strengthen the tree of resistance and uprising against the occupiers in Palestine.

He also declared that the Zionist regime was destined for destruction and that, by God’s help, it will take place soon.

Additionally, he urged Muslims and freedom-seekers across the globe, as well as governments, Islamic and international organizations, and the international community, to denounce the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.