Tehran, Moscow hold specialized meeting to boost co-op in energy sector

TEHRAN – Energy officials from Iran and Russia gathered in a meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, Shana reported.

Held prior to the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2023), the meeting was attended by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the oil, gas, petrochemical, electricity, and nuclear energy fields. Their discussions also revolved around following up on previous memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and overcoming obstacles in the path of implementing the mentioned agreements.

As for the oil sector, the Russian side was urged to complete studies on Iran’s oil fields soon and offer its assessment. Iran and Russia’s gas experts also explored all avenues and agreed to hold more talks on their cooperation.

As reported, the two sides are set to sign several deals and MOUs in the mentioned areas soon.

***28 Russian companies participating in Iran Oil Show 2023

Representatives of 28 major Russian companies have traveled to Tehran for participating in this year’s Iran Oil Show which is being held from May 17 to 20.

As reported by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), the Russian companies present at the exhibition will provide their potential partners in Iran, and also visitors from other countries, with solutions for improving the efficiency of the oil and gas and fuel and energy industries.

The participating companies are showcasing their latest achievements, services, and products in various fields including new analysis and measurement technologies, equipment and services for drilling, pumping, and repairing wells, oil transmission systems for production and supply, equipment for loading and unloading petroleum products and other technical liquids, water purification equipment, as well as technology for creating and developing infrastructures for fuel and energy industries.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji (2nd L) and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak (2nd R) co-chair energy meeting in Tehran on Tuesday.