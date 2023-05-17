VW owners to come together in six Iranian cities

TEHRAN – Volkswagen owners in six Iranian cities have scheduled separate reunions to be held concurrently on June 2.

It was the ninth assemblage of Volkswagens organized by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The gatherings were held simultaneously in Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Yazd, Tabriz, and Shiraz, the club said in a press release.

For the eighth event, some 500 Volkswagen vehicles including the Beetles, Transporters, VW Vans, Golfs, Passats, The Stations, as well as some new products of the German manufacturer, came together in Tehran.

Moreover, some 90 Volkswagen vehicles joined a rally held in Isfahan, 80 went on show in Mashhad, 50 in Yazd, 35 in Tabriz, and finally, 45 were brought together in Tabriz.

Iran is home to thousands of remarkable classic and vintage vehicles. For instance, its classic car museum embraces collections of the best classic and unique automobiles, some of which are single even in the world.

Affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is tasked to help develop tourism by establishing tourism information offices at home and abroad, as well as developing infrastructures and tourism services.

Furthermore, among its duties is to facilitate car travel abroad or foreign tourists who are traveling to Iran by their own vehicles.

Volkswagen, abbreviated as VW, is a German motor vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony, Germany. Founded in 1937 by the German Labour Front under the Nazi Party and revived into a global brand post-World War II by British Army Officer Ivan Hirst, it is known for the iconic Beetle and serves as the flagship brand of the Volkswagen Group, the largest automotive manufacturer by worldwide sales in 2016 and 2017. Its name is derived from the German-language terms Volk and Wagen, translating to “people's car” when combined.

AFM