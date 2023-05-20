Iran learn fate at Asian handball qualification for 2024 Olympics

TEHRAN – Iran handball team discovered their opponents at the Asian qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group B along with Kuwait, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Japan, and Kazakhstan.

Group A consists of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the UAE, India, and China.

The competition will be held in Doha, Qatar from Oct. 18 to 28.

The winner of the competition will qualify for the Men’s Handball Competition of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Paris, France, from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.