FAO awards GIAHS certificates to two Iranian sites

TEHRAN – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) awarded the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) certificate to two Iranian sites of the Qanat-based Saffron Farming System in Gonabad and Grape Production System in Jowzan Valley.

During an event held on Monday 22 May 2023, FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, granted certificates of recognition to 24 new GIAHS sites in 12 countries.

Designated GIAHS in 2018, the sites are located in Brazil (1), China (4), Ecuador (2), Iran (2), Italy (2), Japan (2), Korea (2), Mexico (1), Morocco (2), Spain (3), Thailand (1) and Tunisia (2).

The two Iranian sites are situated in the provinces of Khorasan Razavi and Hamadan. It is noteworthy that in 2014, the Qanat Irrigated System of Kashan, Isfahan province has been designated as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System.

The Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) are communities that base their livelihoods and food security on their close relationship with their surroundings. Through the GIAHS program, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022, FAO has designated over 70 sites in 24 countries.

To be selected, each GIAHS candidate area must meet five criteria established by an independent Scientific Advisory Group: food and livelihood security, agro-biodiversity, local and traditional knowledge systems cultures, value systems and social organizations, landscapes, and seascapes features.

If selected, GIAHS are expected to fulfill their role in revitalizing rural communities and promoting sustainable rural development, with effective implementation of their action plans.

The GIAHS network is proving to be an effective model for collaboration, with appropriate local governance systems while attracting international and national partners, projects, and actions to increase visibility and support farmers on the ground.

FB/MG