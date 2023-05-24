Supreme Court confirms death penalty on two persons involved in Shah Cheraq attack

TEHRAN - Iran’s Supreme Court has upheld death sentence against two persons involved in the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheraq shrine in the city of Shiraz in October 2022, the court’s public relations office announced on Wednesday.

The attack on the shrine in the evening prayer time on October 26 resulted in the death of 15 people and injury of 20 others. The Islamic State, also called Daesh, carried out the terrorist attack.

Three schoolchildren were martyred in the attack. Martin, a six-year-old boy, lost all his family members.

CCTV footage showed the attacker entered the shrine after hiding an assault rifle in a bag and shooting as worshippers tried to flee and hide in corridors.

The gunman, identified as a citizen of Tajikistan, later died in a hospital from injuries sustained during the attack.

The two men sentenced to death said during the trial they had been in contact with the Islamic State in neighboring Afghanistan and helped organize the attack.

Daesh also conducted deadly twin attacks in 2017 in Tehran that targeted the parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.