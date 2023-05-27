TEDPIX drops 34,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 34,715 points to 2.311 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 12,139 billion securities worth 98.739 trillion rials (about $235 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA