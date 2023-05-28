TEDPIX loses 54,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 54,198 points to 2.257 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 13.118 billion securities worth 100.067 trillion rials (about $238.2 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA