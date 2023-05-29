Ashkan Khorshidi chosen to officiate Tehran derby

TEHRAN – Ashkan Khorshidi will take charge of Wednesday’s Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal.

He will be assisted by Alireza Ildorom and Hossein Zahiri in the match, while Mohammadhossein Torabian has been named fourth official.

League champions Persepolis will play Esteghlal in 2022/23 Hazfi Cup final in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have met each other 100 times. Both teams have won 26 matches each and 48 matches ended in draw.