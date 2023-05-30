TEDPIX climbs 13,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 13,042 points to 2.288 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 10.192 billion securities worth 81.048 trillion rials (about $1.92 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA