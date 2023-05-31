TEDPIX drops 17,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 17,381 points to 2.271 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 11.013 billion securities worth 82.33 trillion rials (about $196 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA