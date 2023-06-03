Iran, S. Arabia to form naval coalition in northern Indian Ocean: Navy chief

TEHRAN - Iran’s Navy commander has announced that a naval coalition will be formed in the northern Indian Ocean with the involvement of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Pakistan and India, Tasnim reported on Saturday.

“Today regional countries have reached the conclusion that if there is going to be security in the region, definitely it can be done through convergence and cooperation with each other,” Shahram Irani said in a televised interview.

“In line with this purpose new coalitions are being formed in the region and beyond,” the admiral added.