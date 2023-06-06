TEDPIX gains 9,800 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 9,866 points to 2.289 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 9.927 billion securities worth 78.812 trillion rials (about $188 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA