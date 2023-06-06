Iraqi politician meets Iranian ambassador

TEHRAN – Iraqi politician Ammar Hakim met with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq.

They exchanged views on political developments in Iraq and the West Asia region, Tasnim reported.

The meeting was held in the office of the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement in Baghdad. Hakim welcomed the steps taken to bring closer the views between the regional countries and the resumption of diplomatic missions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He called for the continuation of this process until the complete resolution of all unresolved cases.

He also emphasized that the stability of the region is for everyone's benefit and added that the presence of various countries in this region is an unchangeable issue.

Hakim stressed that everyone should meet common interests and affairs so that nations can enjoy the blessings of their countries.

Hakim also emphasized the importance of coordination on issues of common interest and added that facing the challenges requires a regional system in which everyone participates in the realization of national interests.

The Iraqi politician has been active in the region amid a thaw between Iran and a number of Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Hakim traveled to Saudi Arabia and recently to Egypt, where he is rumored to have sought mediation between Iran and these Arab countries.

Hakim’s visit to Cairo came amid Oman’s mediation between Iran and Egypt. Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman traveled to Egypt and Iran. During his visit to Tehran, he broached the issue of Egypt, which was welcomed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

During his meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, Sultan Haitham pointed to Egypt’s willingness to resume relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. In response to this, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that Iran welcomes this position and has no problems in this regard.

Egypt and Iran are expected to exchange ambassadors within months, part of a process mediated by Oman to normalize relations between the two regional powers, Egyptian officials told The National in late May.

The officials said that a meeting has been agreed in principle between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi.

They said the meeting is likely to take place by the end of the year.

The news came days after Oman's ruler paid a two-day visit to Egypt where he and El Sisi discussed Cairo's relations with Tehran, according to the officials.

Oman enjoys close relations with Muslim, non-Arab Iran and has frequently assumed mediating roles in regional conflicts.

Iran, for its part, said it wanted better relations with Egypt, the most populous Arab nation. The Egyptian government, however, has been silent on relations with Iran, but regional media has been reporting an impending thaw in relations in recent weeks.

A normalized relationship with Iran, the officials said, will ensure Tehran's goodwill in relation to Cairo's efforts to forge closer economic and commercial ties with countries such as Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, where it wields significant influence.

