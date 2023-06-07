TEDPIX loses 1,100 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 1,100 points to 2.288 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 9.224 billion securities worth 66.805 trillion rials (about $159 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA