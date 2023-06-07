Iran to compete in Special Olympics World Games

TEHRAN – Iran will send 25 athletes to the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

The Iranian athletes will compete in nine events, Iran’s Chef de Mission Ali Kashi said.

“Our slogan in the Special Olympics World Games is ‘Together We Are Invincible’ and our athletes will feature in futsal, cycling, badminton, table tennis, athletic, skate, bowling, boccia and swimming,” Kashi said.

From 17 – 25 June 2023, Berlin will welcome 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 170 countries to compete in 24 sports.

The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.