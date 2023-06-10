Export from Khorasan Razavi rises 40% in 2 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Khorasan Razavi province, in the northeast of Iran, increased by 40 percent during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared with the same period of time in the past year, an official with the customs department of the province announced.

Javad Jafari said that 400,000 tons of commodities valued at $250 million were exported from the province in the mentioned 2-month period, indicating also 16 percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

He also announced that 31,000 tons of non-oil goods worth $88 million were imported to the province in the first two months of the present year, with 11 percent fall in value, and five percent drop in weight, year on year.

As previously announced by the official, non-oil products worth $1.434 billion were exported from Khorasan Razavi province during the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Putting the weight of exported products at 2.222 million tons, Jafari said that the annual export indicates 15 percent drop in weight, while 1.1 percent growth in value.

He named saffron in packages of more than 30 grams, pistachios, steel bars, apples, and flooring as the major exported products, and Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the main export destinations.

The official further announced that 275,000 tons of non-oil goods worth $644 million were imported to the province in the past year, with 11 percent and 20 percent growth in value and weight, respectively.

He named mobile phone, cotton, rice, yarn, wheat, and hot rolling machines as the main imported items, and the UAE, Tajikistan, Turkey, China, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan as the major sources of import.

As announced by the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil trade stood at 25.732 million tons worth $15.454 billion during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Mohammad Rezvani-Far put the country’s 2-month non-oil export at 21 million tons worth $7.513 billion, and that of import at 4.732 million tons valued at $7.941 billion.

He said that the export rose 12.6 percent in weight but dropped 13.7 percent in value, and import fell 8.7 percent in weight and 4.7 percent in value in the first two months of this year, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

He named China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India as the top five export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned two months, and China, the UAE, Turkey, Germany, and Russia as the top five sources of import.

MA