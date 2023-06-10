TEDPIX drops 73,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), drops 73,378 points to 2.215 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 9.465 billion securities worth 72.177 trillion rials (about $172 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

