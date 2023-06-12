TEDPIX drops 62,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 62,805 points to 2.145 million on Monday.

As reported, over 11.314 billion securities worth 82.821 trillion rials (about $197 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA