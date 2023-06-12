Iranian woman wins gold at Teknofest 2023 

TEHRAN - Soodabeh Davaran, an Iranian female researcher and university professor, won a gold medal at the Teknofest 2023 festival held by the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA) from April 27 to May 1 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Her research titled "Nanofibers containing antibiotic drugs and antimicrobial plant extracts for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infectious wounds.” IFIA is a global organization that represents and supports inventors and invention associations from around the world.



MG