Govt., private sector discuss electricity, foreign currency issues in dialogue council meeting

TEHRAN - The 117th dialogue council of the government and the private sector was held in Tehran on Tuesday, in which issues related to the supply of electricity during the summer and also foreign currency market were discussed, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

During the meeting, it was decided to hold an extraordinary meeting with the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the energy minister in order to review the long process of providing and allocating foreign currency to business operators and also the imbalance in the production and consumption of electricity.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi, as the chairman of the council, along with representatives of the CBI and the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

After the proposals made by the attendees, Khandouzi referred to the relative calm that has been created in the foreign currency market and noted: “Now that this relative stability has been achieved in the foreign currency prices, we must focus our attention on allocation and supply because there are still problems in this sector.”

EF/MA