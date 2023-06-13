Iran presents documents of sanctions-induced deaths to ICC

TEHRAN- A senior Iranian official says that Tehran has presented the documents surrounding the U.S. sanctions-related deaths of Iranian thalassemia patients to The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

Serving as the vice president for legal affairs in the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, Mohammad Dehghan highlighted that Iran has a case in the ICC about the ramifications of the U.S. sanctions, especially on deaths of Iranian patients including thalassemia patients.

Speaking with Fars, he said that the case is surely followed by the Foreign Ministry and other relevant bodies.

Given the follow-up of the deaths of thalassemia patients, Dehghan went on to highlight, “For sure, Iran has collected the evidence of this matter in the Sanctions Bill, and the part of the bill is related to the sanctions of humanitarian goods, which have been raised as clauses of our bill in the sanctions lawsuit that will be raised in the International Court of Justice.”

“Due to the sanctions against Iran, at least 662 patients with this disease died in the last one year,” the head of the Iran Thalassemia Society said.