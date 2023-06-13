Iran becoming powerhouse for producing flight simulators in West Asia: commander

TEHRAN- Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, commander of the Air Force, has stressed that Iran is the region’s primary manufacturer of flight simulators.

Vahedi made the comments while speaking during the launch of an air traffic controller simulator produced by the Air Force.

The comprehensive system consists of five simulators, including a flight control tower, precision approach radars, and an air traffic control radar.

The simulator system is used to instruct undergraduate and graduate students, as well as air traffic controllers through on-the-job training.

Iran has produced the indigenous ATC simulator for the first time.