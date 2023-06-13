Iran has achieved deterrence in the world: general 

TEHRAN – Iran has succeeded to achieve deterrence on a global level, a senior Iranian general said on Tuesday.

General Mohammad Shirazi, who is the head of the office of the commander-in-chief, said Iran has sought to achieve self-sufficiency in manufacturing military equipment.

“After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we started self-sufficiency, and this work started with the air force,” General Shirazi said.

He made the remarks during a gathering held at Shahid Sattari Aviation University. “Parts and airplanes are made in the same Sattari University. Self-sufficiency and localization have made us reach the power of deterrence not only in the region but also in the world,” Shirazi said, according to Mehr News.

He added, “The demand of the Leader of the Revolution is to focus on our capability and capacity today. Their reliance is on manpower, and our manpower in the army must become Sattari martyrs. This is possible. Of course, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also insists on recognizing the capabilities of active-duty soldiers. Their expectations are also possible.”

He concluded, “The rate of scientific growth of the country should also speed up. The enemy is also trying to prevent Iran from winning, and the more successful we are, the more disappointed the enemy becomes.”

In its latest military progress, Iran formally unveiled its first domestically built hypersonic missile on June 6 in a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and a number of high-ranking military officials, including IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

The missile, named Fattah by Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, is the latest state-of-the-art projectile in the Iranian missile arsenal. It has a spherical engine running on solid fuel with a movable nozzle that allows the missile to move in all directions, according to Tasnim.

With a range of 1,400 kilometers, Fattah can complicate the functionality of any type of missile defense system. General Hajizadeh said the homegrown hypersonic ballistic missile has undergone all tests.

