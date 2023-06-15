Iran, Cuba sign six agreements as Raisi visits Havana

TEHRAN – In the final step of his three-nation tour of Latin America, President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran visited Cuba on Thursday morning, Iran’s local time.

Upon his arrival in Havana, Raisi was warmly welcomed by his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel. They held private talks after the welcoming ceremony.

The president is accompanied by a top economic and political delegation, including ministers of foreign affairs, oil, defense, and health.

Six cooperation documents and memorandums of understanding were signed between the senior officials of Iran and Cuba at the presence or Raisi and Diaz-Canel.

The cooperation agreements are in areas of comprehensive political cooperation, customs, digital communication, etc.

Raisi visited Havana after concluding his tour of Venezuela and Nicaragua. He started his tour of three Latin American states on Monday morning.

Amir Abdollahian said on Thursday that Iran and Cuba are among the pioneers of convergence in their own region.

“Iran and Cuba are among the pioneers in the development of regional convergence that can provide the opportunity for each other’s presence in coalitions formed on both sides of the globe,” he wrote on his Twitter account, according to Press TV.

Amir Abdollahian also said the two countries can cooperate in many fields, including biotechnology, medicine and nuclear energy.

Before starting his tour of Latin America, Raisi said Iran, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba oppose hegemony and unilateralism in the world.

Raisi also met with Iranian businesspersons in Venezuela and Cuba.

In February, Amir Abdollahian visited Nicaragua and Venezuela.

During Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s trip to Tehran in June 2022, the two countries signed a 20-year partnership agreement intended to bolster cooperation in various fields.

The partnership agreement includes cooperation in science, technology, agriculture, oil and gas, petrochemicals, tourism and culture.