Iran victorious over Kyrgyzstan in 2023 CAFA

TEHRAN - Iran advanced to the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup final after a 5-1 win over Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

Mehdi Taremi scored a hat-trick for the second successive match as Iran finished their Group B campaign with a perfect six points.

Having defeated Afghanistan 6-1 in their opener, Iran continued from where they had left off as Taremi opened the scoring in the 34th minute.

He doubled Iran's lead five minutes later and completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute.

Sardar Azmoun hit a brace in the 66th and 69th minutes with Mirlan Murzayev netting a consolation for Kyrgyzstan.

Iran will meet Uzbekistan, who confirmed top spot in Group A with a match to, on Tuesday, the-afc.com wrote.