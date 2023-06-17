Iran’s intangible cultural heritage under threat, expert says

TEHRAN – Iran’s intangible cultural heritage is in danger of being off the right track, an expert has said.

The rich intangible heritage of the country is facing significant threats due to a lack of legal protection, Susan Cheraghchi explained on Saturday.

The absence of a legal regime for the protection of Iran’s intangible cultural heritage has created a challenging environment, leaving a legal vacuum that needs immediate attention, she added.

Furthermore, the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage in Iran has some significant gaps, leading to the risk of its distortion, unlawful seizure, and destruction, she noted.

The significance of intangible cultural heritage lies in its potential to promote sustainable tourism, and sustainable development, and foster national unity, she mentioned.

However, it appears that this crucial capability has not yet been fully leveraged, the expert said.

Currently, the sole measure taken for safeguarding intangible heritage appears to be its registration in both national and international lists, she stated.

In the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Iran ranks sixth worldwide and fourth in Asia.

Iran’s first intangible cultural heritage was registered 14 years ago on the UNESCO list, and four additional elements have been added to the list last year, making Iran the sixth country in the world with 21 cultural elements listed.

In 2009, Noruz was initially registered on the list as Iran’s first joint intangible heritage with several countries, and in 2022 at the 17th session of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which was held in Morocco, four more Iranian elements were added to the list.

ABU/AM

