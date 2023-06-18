Tehran, Tashkent ink 10 co-op documents

TEHRAN- Iran and Uzbekistan signed 10 documents to expand cooperation in different areas in the presence of the two countries’ presidents in Tehran on Sunday.

The documents cover cooperation in transportation, medicine, standard and insurance, technology, agriculture, joint free zones, and preferential trade.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid an official visit to Iran to hold a series of political talks and sign a number of agreements.

The Uzbek president received a formal welcome from his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the Sa’dabad Palace in Tehran on Sunday.

Mirziyoyev is the first Uzbek president to visit Iran in more than 20 years.

Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted an Iran-Uzbekistan business forum on Saturday concurrent with the visit of Uzbekistan’s president to Tehran.

The forum was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries including Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi, Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, and ICCIMA former Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie.

Representatives from 50 different Uzbek companies also participated in the event.

The Uzbek companies attending the forum were active in different areas including agriculture, sweets, chemicals, cosmetics and drugs, construction materials, digital technologies, mining and geology, irrigation systems, plastic and textile industries, electronic equipment, leather, jewelry, and auto industries, energy, and transportation.

MA