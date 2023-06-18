Raisi says Iran, Uzbekistan need roadmap to deepen ties

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told his visiting Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday that Tehran sees no hurdles for its growing ties with neighbors and regional countries, including Uzbekistan.

President Mirziyoyev made an official trip to Iran on Sunday and was officially welcomed by Raisi at the Sadabad Palace in Tehran.

The Uzbek leader, who led a senior political and economic team, visited Tehran for political dialogue and signing a series of cooperation agreements.

10 cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding were inked during the joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations co-chaired by the two presidents.

Mirziyoyev is the first Uzbek president to visit Iran in more than 20 years.

Raisi also said that the development of collaboration and the implementation of accords between Iran and Uzbekistan require the creation of a road map.

In the joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries, Raisi described the ties between Iran and Uzbekistan as “historical and civilizational” that are rooted in the beliefs of the two nations.

Referring to the superb capacities of the two countries in developing cooperation, he called the trip an important step in deepening the relationship between Iran and Uzbekistan.

Calling the progress of Uzbekistan as a source of happiness for Iran, Raisi underscored on the follow-up of the agreements signed between the two countries in the areas of economy and trade, transportation and transit, science and technology, agriculture, medicine, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

Underlining that Tehran has turned threats and sanctions into an opportunity for progress, Raisi emphasized Iran’s readiness to transfer experiences in various scientific and economic fields to Uzbekistan.

For his part, Mirziyoyev stated, “The 20-year gap between the last trip to Iran was caused by the ignorance of the former individuals who did not utilize the reciprocal capacities and potentials of the two nations. The successful experiences of Iran are essential for Uzbekistan’s growth.”

The Uzbek president highlighted his nation’s interest in expanding cooperation with Iran in the areas of science, technology, transportation, energy infrastructure, medicine, and agriculture.

He also urged Iranian firms from the private sector to take part in Uzbekistan’s economic projects.

In September 2022, Raisi paid a visit to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

During that visit, Iran and Uzbekistan signed 17 memoranda of understanding and cooperation documents.

The agreements call for collaboration in the areas of agriculture, energy, customs affairs, sports, science, technology, and innovation, as well as in the areas of cultural exchanges, healthcare, and international transportation through Iran’s Chabahar port.

They also call for cooperation in the fields of environment, industrial development, tourism, and visa facilitation for businesspeople.