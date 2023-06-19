TEDPIX gains 1,300 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 1,305 points to 2.164 million Monday.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Last week, Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi has said attracting capital for the companies active in the stock market is a priority of the organization which is being seriously pursued in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21), IRIB reported.

“Funding through the capital market should be facilitated and achieved in a short period of time,” Eshqi stressed.

The official expressed hope that by the end of the current year, positive results will be achieved in this regard.

According to the SEO head development of IT infrastructure is also considered one of the priorities of the stock exchange organization.

“We will have serious improvements in the transaction system and follow-up processes,” he noted.

MA