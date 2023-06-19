Resistance best option to spell end of Palestine occupation: Iran’s new security chief

TEHRAN- The new Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has noted that resistance is the best method to end the more than 75-year Zionist occupation of Palestine.

The comments were made by Ali Akbar Ahmadian at a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, on Monday in Tehran.

Ahmadian said that the resistance’s involvement in the Saif Al Quds battle was a significant turning point that led to tactical successes for the resistance movement.

The resistance’s unity and support for the Islamic Jihad movement in this war disappointed the Zionist regime, Ahmadian stated.

He noted that the Palestinian resistance, which previously engaged in combat in Gaza to protect itself, has now reached a stage of readiness as it increases its presence there.

Haniyeh, for his part, recognized Iran’s outstanding contribution to fostering cooperation among Muslim countries and resistance groups.

He gave the Iranian official an update on the situation in Palestine and the strategies of the resistance movements for retaining control over the Zionist regime.

Raisi says normalization efforts with Israel failed

During a meeting with Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala on Sunday night in Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi also said the efforts to normalize ties between the Zionist regime and Muslim nations have totally failed and that the Palestinian resistance will ultimately triumph.

He also noted that one of the main goals of the Zionist regime’s efforts to normalize relations with a number of Arab and Islamic countries is to disappoint the Palestinian younger generation’s hopes for the liberation of the occupied territories.

“We deeply believe that these attempts… won’t bear fruit, because the first and most serious opponents of such normalization of relations are the people of the very same Muslim and Arab countries,” the Iranian president noted.

“Palestinian nation has become more unified than ever before”

Raisi praised the Palestinian resistance organizations for their efforts in the conflict with Zionists and asserted that as a result, the Palestinian nation has become more unified than ever before, while the Zionist community has been split and is on the verge of extinction.

Palestine has won the hearts and minds of people all over the world, from the region to Latin America, he stated.

Nakhala, for his part, hailed Iran for continuing to assist Palestine.

He characterized Iran as a significant and prominent nation in regional and global affairs and cited the Iranian president’s most recent trip to Latin America as proof that the Islamic Republic had been successful in bypassing the sanctions.

Speaking about the successes and victory of the resistance forces during a recent 5-day conflict in Gaza, Nakhala said that despite the Zionist regime’s initial claims that it had reached a settlement with Egypt to put an end to the fighting with the resistance forces, it later had to declare that it had reached an agreement with the resistance forces.

He described such an acknowledgment as a significant triumph for Palestine brought about by the Palestinians’ tenacity and resistance.

Abdollahian says Israel is to blame for regional instability

In a meeting with al-Nakhala on Monday in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian also blasted the Zionist regime as the root cause of regional instability.

The foreign minister also emphasized the crucial role that cooperation among the resistance organizations played in the recent triumph during the 5-day fight in Gaza while reiterating Iran’s support for the cause of Palestine, holy al-Quds, and the Palestinian nation’s legitimate resistance against the Zionist tyranny.

According to Amir Abdollahian, the region’s insecurity and instability are mostly caused by the apartheid Zionist regime.

He urged the Muslim states to act jointly and decisively to end the Zionist regime’s atrocities against the oppressed Palestinian people and to protect the Islamic holy sites.

For his part, Nakhala presented an assessment of the current state of affairs in Palestine and the occupied areas.

He further asserted that the Palestinian resistance groups are ready and united to fight the Zionist dictatorship and are capable of fending off any invasion by Israel while having the full support of the Palestinian people.

In a meeting with Nakhala and his delegation in Tehran on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, “Today, the Zionist enemy is in a position of passivity and reaction, and this situation shows that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and resistance groups have correctly identified the path and are moving forward in this direction with prudence.”

The Leader also congratulated the Islamic Jihad on its recent victory over Israel, saying that the present conditions of the Israeli regime are very different from 70 years ago.

Underlining that in big goals and works it will not be possible to achieve the goals until the risk is taken, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Today, by God's grace, the strength and credibility of the Palestinian resistance groups and the Islamic Jihad is increasing day by day, and the recent defeat of the Zionist regime in the 5-day war confirms this.”

He continued, “The Islamic Jihad of Palestine aced the test in the recent battle of Gaza, and now the conditions for the Zionist regime have changed compared to seventy years ago, and the Zionist leaders have the right to worry about not seeing the eightieth anniversary of this regime.”

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian resistance groups have found the main key to fighting the Zionist regime.

“The growing power of the resistance groups in the West Bank is the key to bringing the Zionist enemy to its knees, and this path must continue,” he added.