Azerbaijan-Iran ties at lowest level: envoy 

TEHRAN – The ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Israel has said that relations between Tehran and Baku are at an all-time low.

In an interview with Israeli media, Mukhtar Mammadov said, “We seek good relations with all countries, particularly our neighbors,” according to I24news.

He added, “With Iran we have trade relations and cooperation in the field of energy and transportation. Azerbaijan is not once the one that affects relations with any country. Unfortunately, our relations with Iran are at their lowest levels ever since we gained our independence.”

He also lauded relations between Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying the sky’s the limit to these relations.

The Azeri ambassador touched on the talks, which he described as positive, between Israel and Azerbaijan. He said these talks will “lead to results for the establishment of joint projects in the field of industry, high-tech and agriculture.” Mammadov stressed that “making artificial intelligence within the reach of local companies will allow the market to leap forward technologically.”

“The tourism potential is great” the ambassador said. During Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's visit to Baku in April, the two sides discussed this issue,” according to Mammadov. “We take care of marketing, and travel agencies do a hectic job. We work with travel agents and bloggers, and we believe that the volume of Israeli tourism to Azerbaijan will increase,” Mammadov said.

The remarks came amid efforts by Iranian officials to improve relations with Azerbaijan, whose officials have been blasé about restoring relations with Iran to their previous status.