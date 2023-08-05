Leader's representative meets Hezbollah chief

TEHRAN – Seyed Hassan Ameli, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to Ardebil Province, has traveled to Lebanon and met with the secretary-general of Hezbollah, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah.

Ayatollah Ameli was accompanied by a group of clerics who are members of the Assembly of Experts.

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Ameli, also attended the meeting, which took place on Friday, according to Tasnim.

In the meeting, the historical relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed, according to Amani.

Ayatollah Ameli has been rising to prominence in recent years as a result of tensions between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijani over Israel’s presence in the South Caucasus nation. Ameli has also been at the center of Tehran’s messaging efforts to Baku over the latter’s relations with Israel.

The Israeli Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, George Deek, has caused several uproars by taking controversial actions such as visiting the Iran-Azerbaijan border or alluding to Iran’s Azeri population.

Ayatollah Ameli responded in kind, visiting the Israel-Lebanon border. In mid-July, Ayatollah Ameli, an ethnic Azeri, posed for a photo right on the Lebanon-Israel border. “I greeted the martyrs of the Resistance by coming to an Israeli border area that is overlooking a settlement in the occupied territories,” he said.

He also said that his move was a response to the Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan. “The Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan came close to our borders to tell us that ‘we’ve come very close to you.’ For me, that was difficult to tolerate. So, on my trip to Lebanon, I went to Maroun al-Ras and stood near the border area overlooking a Zionist settlement. And I cursed the killer of the Palestinians who has been shedding Muslims’ blood for 75 years,” Ayatollah Ameli said in a tweet.

Later, when he came back to Ardebil, Ayatollah Ameli said he visited the Lebanon-Israel border so that the Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan know that his action does not go unanswered.