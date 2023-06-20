Ayatollah Khamenei meets family members of shrine martyrs

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday received members of the families of the shrine martyrs.

During the meeting, the Leader officiated at the wedding of a martyr’s sister.

The meeting also took place on Marriage Day.

Members of the family of martyr Majid Ghorbankhani were present at the meeting. After officiating at the wedding of Zeinab Ghorbankhani and Ehsan Attaei, the Leader advised the couple to get along with each other in order to have a happy conjugal life.

Majid Ghorbankhani was martyred in the Syrian city of Khantouman.

Iran refers to those killed in the fight against terrorists in Syria and Iraq as shrine martyrs.